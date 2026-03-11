In a first, SBI ropes in Japan's MUFG Bank for M&A financing foray

MUMBAI: Within a month of the central bank issuing the final guidelines for acquisition financing, State Bank of India has roped in the Japanese banking giant MUFG Bank for this, along with collaboration in other financial deals, by inking a strategic partnership agreement, which also seeks to strengthen the India-Japan economic corridor.

SBI chairman CS Setty had last month said they were in talks with a few Japanese banks for M&A finance. The move came after the Reserve Bank allowed banks to enter into acquisition finance allowing funding up to 75% of the deal value.

Setty had said the bank has a war chest of about Rs 94,000 crore for this, and the bank will be going to the board soon.

“Given Japanese banks' experience in funding acquisitions, we are keen to collaborate with them,’” Setty said without offering more details. Setty had earlier said when the draft direction on acquisition financing was released that it would be based under a special wing of the bank’s I-banking arm-SBI Capital Markets.

On February 13, the RBI issued the final guidelines allowing up to 75% bank funding of M&As, up from 70% in the draft norms and also allowed such funding to both listed and unlisted companies, which was a change from the draft which allowed only listed companies. The central bank also stated that banks will be allowed to fund the promoters' stake while they set up new companies.

"Total bank financing shall not exceed 75% of the acquisition value, as independently assessed by the bank," the central bank said, adding the new facility will be available for banks and companies from April 1.

The move opens up a large funding avenue for banks as the annual M&A funding is valued at around $40 billion.

Setty said, “The bank to begin with will have a maximum book size of Rs 94000 crore depending on capital adequacy as it wants to go slow initially. Also, SBI will initially keep the structure simple, going for listed companies and offering debt for equity."

When asked about the pricing, he said, "Obviously it will be priced higher than other loans and the rate will depend on the risk perception of the deal from both angles.”

In a joint statement Wednesday, the lenders said the agreement aims to enhance mutual collaboration by further leveraging the complementary strengths of both institutions to facilitate cross-border capital flows, create new synergistic financing opportunities and support sustainable economic growth across the second and third largest economies in Asia.