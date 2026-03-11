Land prices in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities may rise 25-100% in 2-4 years: Report

Pro-development policies targeting better infrastructure could push up land prices in India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities between 25% and 100% in a period of 2-4 years, according to proptech firm Square Yards. In its report "Realty’s next growth engines: Tier-2, Tier-3 markets in focus”, Square Yards cited that land markets tend to react more sharply than stabilised housing segments particularly when supported by employment hubs, logistics networks and industrial corridors.

The report lists cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Erode, Puri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam to spearhead the next growth cycle, thereby enabling the rise of new housing demand corridors. It highlighted that India’s residential real estate sector is entering a structurally supported expansion phase, backed by Rs 12.2 lakh crore investment in planned public capital expenditure, employment growth and improved financial stability.

Tanuj Shori, CEO and Co-Founder, Square Yards, said that as infrastructure and industrial development expand into new regions, residential demand will increasingly follow employment creation. This will unlock new home ownership opportunities while supporting more balanced and sustainable urban growth across emerging cities, with commercial real estate growth reinforcing this broader ecosystem.