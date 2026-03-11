No de-escalation in sight: Sensex, Nifty tumble 1.7%

MUMBAI: In another bout of heavy selling, India's equity benchmarks tumbled on Wednesday with the benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty—plunging up to 1.7%.

After the marginal recovery of Tuesday that was fueled by hopes that the West Asia crisis would ease and oil prices soften, equities plunged back into freefall as the US-Israel coalition's war on Iran is showing no signs of de-escalation.

This has left investors uncertain about the potential impact on crude oil prices, global inflation and economic growth. India VIX, the market's volatility gauge, rose by 11% to 21, indicating expectations of heightened short-term market volatility.

At the close, the Sensex fell 1,342.27 points (1.72%) to 76,863.71, while the Nifty dropped 394.75 points (1.63%) to settle at 23,866.85.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index declined 1.2%, while small-cap indices fell 0.3%. Investors lost over Rs 5 lakh crore on Wednesday as the m-cap of all BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 441.54 lakh crore from Rs 446.70 lakh crore in the previous session.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Indian equities are likely to remain volatile driven by developments in the West Asia conflict, sharp movements in crude oil prices and continuous foreign fund outflows.