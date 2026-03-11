OFCD case: After seven years, SAT dismisses Sahara plea, asks group to refund Rs 14,106 crore

MUMBAI: After more than seven years, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld the Sebi order directing Sahara India Commercial Corporation (SICCL) and its directors to refund Rs 14,106 crore raised through optionally fully-convertible debentures (OFCDs) from nearly 1.98 crore investors as the fundraising was a public issue in violation of securities laws and not a private placement as the appellant claimed.

The present case, dating back to 2018, is one of three such illegal fundraises by the company over the years, which eventually upended the group. One of the cases led to the arrest and jailing of the group founder Subrata Roy in Delhi’s Tihar jail in March 2014. He remained in custody for over two years. While on parole, he died in November 2023.

Sebi found fault with three OFCD issues by Sahara group over the years. The first OFCD illegal fundraising case was initiated in 2010–11, involving two Sahara companies—Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation (SHICL), which had raised over Rs 24,000 crore (later found to have raised much more) from about 3 crore investors. This case led to Roy’s arrest for failing to meet a Supreme Court order to refund the money. And the third is the present case involving Sahara India Commercial Corporation.

The SAT ruling on March 9 came more than seven years after the Sebi order of October 31, 2018, which was challenged by the company in early 2019.

On March 9, the SAT dismissed appeals filed by SICCL, Sahara India, and several directors challenging Sebi’s October 31, 2018 order. The tribunal held that the company had issued OFCDs to over 1.98 crore investors between July 1998 and June 2008, thereby triggering the regulatory requirements applicable to public issues.

Upholding the Sebi findings that the OFCDs violated Section 73 of the Companies Act, 1956, which requires companies making public offers to seek permission from stock exchanges, the tribunal rejected Sahara’s claims of refund and conversion of debentures, noting that no reliable records were produced to prove actual payments to investors.

The tribunal also ruled that the offer of debentures could not be treated as a private placement or a domestic arrangement, as the number of investors far exceeded the statutory threshold.

It further observed that under then applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, any offer made to 50 or more investors must be treated as a public offer, requiring compliance with listing and disclosure requirements. Since the company neither sought permission from stock exchanges nor obtained necessary regulatory approvals from Sebi, the tribunal held that Sebi had the jurisdiction to take enforcement action.

The SAT also rejected Sahara’s argument that the Sebi action suffered from delay, noting the regulator initiated the proceedings after examining related issues involving other Sahara group companies and receiving an inspection report from the corporate affairs ministry.

Given that the case involved funds raised from nearly 2 crore investors and extensive documentation, the tribunal held that the time taken by Sebi to initiate proceedings was not unreasonable.