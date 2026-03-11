Sebi chief wants AIFs to invest in startups, emerging businesses

MUMBAI: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has advised the nearly Rs 16 trillion (commitments) alternative investment funds (AIFs) industry to look at real opportunities for growth by investing in innovation-led sectors, emerging businesses, climate transition, sustainable infrastructure and other priority sectors.

Pandey said there are more than 1,700 registered AIFs in the country and as of December 2025, investment commitments stood at about Rs 15.74 trillion and investments at about Rs 6.45 trillion, with a compounded annual growth rate of close to 30% in the past five years.

“For you, the bigger opportunity lies in where capital goes and what it helps create. We need long-term capital for healthcare, education, climate transition, sustainable infrastructure, and other priority sectors. AIFs can help channel domestic and global capital to these areas,” Pandey told an ICVA (Indian Venture Capital Association) summit here Wednesday.

“A key issue that AIFs should address is whether enough capital is going to growth, innovation, and sunrise sectors. AIFs are expected to fund innovation and early-stage enterprises. However, as of December 2025, only about Rs 20,500 crore of AIF capital has gone to start-ups," he said.

“If private capital stays too conservative, a core purpose of the AIF framework is lost. The industry can do much more to back innovation-led sectors and emerging businesses,” the chairman said.

Pandey also asked them to improve investors' trust in AIF managers by not mi-selling, offering better and realistic valuation and return promises and making better and more timely disclosures.