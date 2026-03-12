Audi to increase car prices by up to 2% from April 1

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range due to rise in input costs and currency fluctuations. The price hike will be effective from April 1.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers.”

Audi India currently sells a range of luxury cars and SUVs ranging from Q3 SUV to SUV RSQ8 priced between Rs 43.23 lakh and Rs 2.34 crore.

Earlier, rival luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW had gone for price hikes from January 1, citing similar pressures from higher input costs and foreign exchange movements.

The fresh hikes come after most luxury carmakers announced multiple price hikes last year to offset the impact of the rupee's fall against the US dollar, euro and British pound.

Compared to the levels seen last year, the rupee has depreciated by over 6% against the US dollar. In the case of the British pound and the euro, the decline is in double digits. India imports most of its luxury cars or components for luxury cars from Germany and the United Kingdom.