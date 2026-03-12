ED attaches Rs 582 crore assets of two companies belonging to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 31 immovable properties worth Rs 581.65 crore in the case against Reliance Home Finance Limited and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, the agency said on Thursday. With this, the cumulative attachment of the group's assets has reached Rs 16,310 crore.

The properties are in the form of land parcels situated in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. The attachment follows raids carried out on March 6 in a case against Reliance Power Limited (R-POWER) under FEMA.

The federal investigation agency had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 15,729 crore in the bank fraud cases relating to Reliance Home Finance Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and RCOM.

During raids under PMLA and FEMA, assets amounting to Rs 2.48 crore in the form of fixed deposits and mutual funds and cash were frozen and seized. The ED has also seized balances in 13 bank accounts of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-INFRA) to the tune of Rs 77.86 crore under Section 37A of FEMA.