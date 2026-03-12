NSE shortlists 20 investment banks for Rs 23,000 crore share sale

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest stock exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) has moved a step closer to its mega IPO that has been in the making for a little over a decade now, shortlisting as many as 20 investment banks and eight law firms among other market intermediaries.

In a statement issued Thursday, the NSE, which is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume and also the world’s third largest equities exchange, said its IPO committee has selected 20 merchant bankers -- the largest i-bankers syndicate so far -- for an IPO. The ICICI Prudential MAC’s recent issue had the largest till now with 18 in the list.

The 20 i-bankers are Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Motilal Oswal, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital, Nuvama Wealth, HDFC Bank, Avendus Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JP Morgan, HSBC Securities, IDBI Capital, 360 One Wam, Anand Rathi, DAM Capital, Pantomath Capital, and Equirus Capital.

The eight law firms selected include Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, Latham & Watkins, Sidley Austin Singapore, AZB & Partners, S&R Associates, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and Trilegal.

The bourse has also selected other intermediaries such as MUFG Intime India, Makarand M Joshi & Company, Manian & Rao, RBSA Advisors, and Redseer Strategy Consultants.

“The selected intermediaries will support NSE across various aspects of the proposed offering, including regulatory filings, due diligence, documentation, marketing and execution, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the NSE said.

Meanwhile, the grey market price of the NSE’s unlisted shares has fallen, reflecting the steep correction in the broader market. From the peak of Rs 2,400 a share, it has fallen to Rs 1970, valuing the company at Rs 4.87 trillion.

A key operational challenge could be the NSE’s swelling shareholder base of 1.91 lakh, which is the largest among unlisted companies. The number of shareholders sharply rose from around 5,000 in December 2023 to 20,500 in December 2024, and nearly 1.84 lakh by December 2025 who collectively own a little more than 12.3% of the exchange.

On June 20, 2025, the NSE had filed a settlement application with Sebi to resolve the co-location and other related cases by agreeing to pay around Rs 1,400 crore as settlement.

In its latest financial disclosures released in November 2025, the NSE made a provision of Rs 1,297 crore, over and above the Rs 100 crore already deposited with Sebi in compliance with a SAT order passed in 2023.

The colocation case, currently pending before the Supreme Court, pertains to allegations that certain brokers received preferential access to the NSE’s trading servers between 2015 and 2016.