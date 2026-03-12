USTR launches Section 301 probe into manufacturing overcapacity; India among economies under scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has initiated investigations into the acts, policies and practices of several major economies—including India—over concerns related to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

In a notice issued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the USTR said the probe will examine whether such practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and whether they burden or restrict US commerce.

The investigations will cover economies that appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production, including China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan and India.