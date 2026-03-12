West Asia conflict continues to weigh down India's stock indices; Sensex dips 829 points

NEW DELHI: Indian stock markets settled in the red on Thursday as escalating tensions in West Asia and again a sharp rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The frontline indices continued to fall.

Sensex closed at 76,034.42 points, down 829.29 points or 1.08 per cent, while Nifty closed at 23,639.15 points, down 227.70 or 0.95 per cent.

The benchmark indices came under pressure after Iran's Navy Chief reportedly said that vessels seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz would require Iran's approval or could be targeted, raising further concerns about disruptions in global energy supply.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "External headwinds have pushed the market into a weak zone. With the war continuing to rage with no signs of let-up and Brent crude again bouncing back (higher) levels, the weakness is likely to persist. Even though DIIs are continuously buying in the market, DII buying is not helping the market to recover since FIIs are sustained sellers and show no signs of reversing their strategy in this uncertain global environment."

"For investors, markets can be very frustrating at times. This is one such time. The lesson from market history is that attitude and temperament are important in these trying times. Experiences from previous geopolitical conflicts tell us that markets bounce back smartly once the conflicts get over. Therefore, investors should remain invested and continue with systematic investment plans," added Vijayakumar.