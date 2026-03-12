West Asia conflict: Sensex sheds 6,200 points in 9 sessions as stock market rout continues

The stock market rout continues with the benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty—falling more than 1% each again on Thursday as the ongoing crisis in West Asia is showing no signs of de-escalation. This has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and stoked fears of inflation, especially among nations that rely on imported oil to meet energy demand.

In the past nine trading sessions, the Sensex has declined by more than 6,214 points while Nifty has shed 1,857 points. This relentless selling has driven the indices to fresh 10-11 month lows. The Sensex declined 1.08% to settle at 76,034.42 on Thursday, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.95% to close at 23,639.15.

Most of the sectoral indices, especially OMCs, automobile and chemicals, have been under pressure since tensions surged in West Asia after US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites earlier this month, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As of now, the two sides continue to rain missiles and drones on each other.

Brent crude prices have again surpassed the $100/barrel mark on Thursday following the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, limited storage facilities in the producer countries and the attacks on oil & gas infrastructure and vessels.

India is also grappling with the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) which has started to affect consumers and businesses across the country.