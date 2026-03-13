Akasa ties up with Noida International Airport to establish its first MRO facility

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport (NIA) and Akasa Air on Friday announced a strategic partnership to establish Akasa Air’s first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming airport located at Jewar (Uttar Pradesh).

Under the agreement, Akasa Air will operate a state-of-the-art MRO facility within the airport premises, offering MRO services at Noida International Airport, supporting a spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring operational efficiency and safety.

“Akasa Air’s decision to establish its first MRO facility in India at Noida International Airport is a strong endorsement of our vision to build a world-class aviation hub for India,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport.

“This partnership will not only enhance India’s MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “As India’s aviation market continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities will be critical for airlines to operate efficiently and reliably at scale. For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India.”