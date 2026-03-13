Rupee plunges to fresh low as West Asia conflict, crude surge rattle markets

MUMBAI: The rupee plunged to a new record low on Friday, losing 20 paise to close at 92.45 against the US dollar. The dollar has been on a winning streak since the war on Iran began 13 days ago, while concerns over rising crude prices — which crossed $101 a barrel — have intensified amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The rupee has been under pressure since last year, when it lost 4.9% against the dollar, making it the third-worst performing currency globally. In 2026, the currency has faced further stress as foreign investors continue to pull money out of Indian equities and debt markets. Foreign investors have withdrawn nearly $7 billion so far this year, following a record $18.9 billion outflow in 2025. With Friday’s decline, the rupee has fallen over 3.5% in 2026 so far.

Forex traders attributed the continued weakness to a stronger dollar, heavy foreign fund outflows, and sustained selling in domestic equity markets. Benchmark indices also suffered sharp losses on Friday, each falling more than 2%, further weighing on the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.37, down 12 paise from the previous close. It continued to weaken during the session, hitting an intra-day low of 92.47, before settling at a new lifetime closing low of 92.45 (provisional) — down 20 paise from the previous close.

On Thursday as well, the currency had plunged to 92.37, touching a fresh intra-day low and closing 24 paise lower at 92.25. The previous record low was 92.35 on March 9.