West Asia crisis hammers D-Street: Rs 39 lakh crore evaporates in two weeks

The stock market benchmark—BSE Sensex—slipped below 75,000 on Friday amid panic selling fueled by escalating West Asia tensions and surging crude oil prices.

Over the past two weeks (or roughly 10 trading sessions), investors have lost nearly Rs 39 lakh crore in wealth, with BSE-listed firms' market capitalization tumbling from Rs 468.28 lakh crore to Rs 429.39 lakh crore.

During this period, the Sensex has shed nearly 7,700 points while the Nifty50 has fallen about 2,345 points.

On Friday (March 13), the markets were again in freefall and at close, the Sensex declined 1,470.50 points or 1.93% to settle at 74,563.92, while the Nifty declined 488.05 points or 2.06% to 23,151.10.

Both the indices—Sensex and Nifty50—declined more than 5% this week, marking their steepest weekly fall in nearly four years. Even in March so far, Nifty has fallen by 8%, the worst monthly fall since the pandemic fall of March 2020. This relentless selling has pulled down indices to fresh 11 month lows with the BSE-listed firms losing Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalization in just five sessions.

Tanvi Kanchan, Associate Director at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, said that the Sensex breaching the 75,000 mark is a direct consequence of a perfect storm brought on by Brent crude surging past $100 a barrel driven by escalating Middle East tensions, a weakening rupee, and sustained foreign institutional selling.

According to Kanchan, the pain is not over in the near term and recovery hinges entirely on geopolitical de-escalation and crude stabilising below $90.