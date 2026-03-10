A war that the global economy cannot afford

Given the imbalances in capabilities, an Iran weakened by decades of sanctions and isolation will lose the kinetic conflict. But the US and Israel’s ability to win the strategic war is uncertain. As former US defence secretary James N Mattis understood: “In war, the enemy gets a vote”.

The problem is the lack of clear objectives. The Trump administration has offered a confusing and ever-changing kaleidoscope of aims. Israel’s goal is chaos and disarray to further its regional, territorial and hegemonic ambitions. The conflict is, in reality, a distraction for two leaders from major domestic and personal issues.

Unable to militarily match its opponents, Iran’s focus is on inflicting economic and commercial damage. Even war now is financial rather than human. The object is to harm Gulf and Western citizens, focusing on their wealth and comfort with little tolerance for risk or pain.

First, the US is incurring costs of around $1-2 billion a day. Congress has been asked for $50 billion in immediate emergency funding. The overall cost could reach $210 billion, depending on the conflict’s trajectory. Given the public debt of $39 trillion, it will strain the American government’s finances. The damage to Iran and the global economy will push this number higher.

Second, Iran has targeted the Strait of Hormuz along with Saudi Arabian and Qatari energy facilities. It may seek to limit transit through the Bab-el-Mandeb. Oil and gas prices as well as shipping and insurance costs have risen sharply with the potential for further increases. The effectiveness of US proposals to provide escorts remains uncertain. A return to normality soon is unlikely as the risk of new hostilities remains.