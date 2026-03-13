Sitharaman assures fiscal deficit will stay within FY26 estimates after supplementary spending

Lok Sabha has passed the Supplementary Demand for Grants on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also assured that the government remains committed to keep the fiscal deficit within the revised estimates for FY26, even after bringing the second batch of supplementary demands for grants.

Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that measures are in place to ensure that even after the additional spending proposals will remain within the fiscal deficit target presented in the Union Budget 2026–27.

“The commitment which is being given in the house for the supplementary grant inclusive of the second Supplementary Demand for grants will be withing the fiscal deficit presented in this parliameny on February 1,” added the Finance Minister.

Also while commenting on the readiness of India in terms of facing the current geopolitical crisis, Sitharaman emphasized that the government has allocated Rs 57381.84 crore for economic stablisation funds, to provide fiscal headroom for India to respond effectively to global economic headwinds.

“The proposed economic stabilisation fund will provide fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds such as the recent crisis, unanticiapted supply chain disruption, unexpected shocks to subsectors in Indian economy,” added the Minister. The allocation for the economic stablisation funds will come partly through existing appropiation funds and partly through additional allocations.

She assured that the government is preparing to face any challenge in terms of supply chain disruption, including LPG. Moreover, there will be no shortfall in the fertiliser subsidy, mentioned the Minister.

"For farmers, there will be no dearth of fertiliser subsidy. A total of Rs 19230 crore fertiliser subsidy has been allocated additionally for them,” added Sitharaman.