JSM Group says Hard Rock Cafes in India will remain open, slams 'unilateral' termination by US company

The JSM Corporation said on Tuesday that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to remain open even as Hard Rock International (HRI) on Monday announced the termination of its franchise agreement. JSM, in a statement, said that Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside of the contractual framework, unsupported by a court order and that they are evaluating legal options.

JSM Group, Hard Rock Café International SPC (Inc)’s Indian partner of over 22 years, also expressed its deep shock at the 'unilateral' announcement made across news platforms regarding the alleged closure of Hard Rock Cafes in India.

“The Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside of the contractual framework and unsupported by a court order. While we are evaluating our options, our immediate priority remains our employees, loyal customers, partners and suppliers in India who have supported and operated the brand for over two decades,” said JSM Corporation in a statement.

It added, “We remain fully committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders including circulating credible and accurate information to the public. The JSM Group clarifies that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to operate as usual pending any binding order of a court of appropriate jurisdiction to the contrary.”