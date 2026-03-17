JSM Group says Hard Rock Cafes in India will remain open, slams 'unilateral' termination by US company

The JSM Corporation said on Tuesday that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to remain open even as Hard Rock International (HRI) on Monday announced the termination of its franchise agreement. JSM, in a statement, said that Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside of the contractual framework, unsupported by a court order and that they are evaluating legal options.
JSM Group, Hard Rock Café International SPC (Inc)’s Indian partner of over 22 years, also expressed its deep shock at the 'unilateral' announcement made across news platforms regarding the alleged closure of Hard Rock Cafes in India.
“The Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside of the contractual framework and unsupported by a court order. While we are evaluating our options, our immediate priority remains our employees, loyal customers, partners and suppliers in India who have supported and operated the brand for over two decades,” said JSM Corporation in a statement.
It added, “We remain fully committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders including circulating credible and accurate information to the public. The JSM Group clarifies that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to operate as usual pending any binding order of a court of appropriate jurisdiction to the contrary.”
The Florida-headquartered Hard Rock International said on Monday that it has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India. It announced the immediate closure of 10 outlets located in Bengaluru (three outlets), Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.
The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, however, is unaffected by the split and will continue operating as normal as it is operated by a separate entity and has no connection to JSM Corporation.
HRI is one of the most globally recognised hospitality and restrobar names, with venues in over 75 countries spanning 315 locations that include owned/licensed properties.
Peter Morton and Isaac Tigrett established the first Hard Rock Cafe in London in 1971 and since then the brand opened cafes, casinos and hotels all across the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion, music-related merchandise and live performance.
JSM Corporation, on the other hand, was established in 2005 with a vision to be the most reputed international restaurant group in the world, as per its website. JSM Corporation claims that it has built a strong brand presence in major cities across India including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh.