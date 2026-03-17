LPG situation not worsening, production increased by 38% in our refineries: Petroleum Ministry

There is no worsening of the LPG situation in the country and production in refineries has been increased by 38% to ensure that domestic supply remains uninterrupted, said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday.

“Domestic LPG production has been increased by 38% in our refineries. Every refinery is having a configuration based on which different products are produced or distilled. So, we are increasing LPG production by diverting some of the resources to the LPG pool,” said Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas during the media briefing on Tuesday.

She said the reduction in LPG sales can be attributed to the cutting down of commercial and bulk orders, adding that the government will continue to push for alternate sources of fuel.

“There is a downward trend in panic booking. The LPG refill distribution is happening in the same range as before. The LPG situation is not worse. The situation is a matter of concern for us but domestic supply will continue,” added Sharma.

Commenting on unauthorised price surges of cylinders, she urged consumers to reach out to the district level committee. The government will continue to carry out surprise raids to curb the black market sales of LPG cylinders, she added.