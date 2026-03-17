LPG distributors demand increase in supplies to clear backlog in Punjab, flag 'lack of clarity' in policy

CHANDIGARH: Amid the escalating LPG crisis across the country in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, distributors demanded an increase in cooking gas supplies to clear the backlog despite the Union government and oil marketing companies claiming that the situation is under control.

Federation of LPG Distributors of Punjab (FLDP) president Gurpal Singh Mann claimed that a sudden increase in LPG prices of Rs 60 per domestic cylinder and Rs 115 per commercial cylinder created panic among consumers who apprehended a possible supply shortage. "There are approximately 96 lakh domestic gas connections across the state and per month 27 to 29 lakh cylinders are refilled," he said.

He noted that instead of easing the situation, subsequent policy decisions have added to confusion and anxiety. The imposition of restrictive booking intervals which is once every 25 days for urban consumers and once every 45 days for rural consumers has raised serious concerns. "If there is no shortage, as is being officially stated, such restrictive measures are difficult to justify," he said.

Mann said the temporary suspension of booking channels for three to four days has resulted in a surge of pending bookings and further aggravated the situation. "Distributors are now facing increased public pressure without sufficient clarity or support while supply from bottling plants continues to fall short of meeting existing demand," he said.

Mann claimed that while statements by the government and state-owned oil marketing companies indicate adequate availability, LPG distributors are facing mounting backlogs and inadequate supply. The shortage of gas cylinders has left the public struggling, with long waiting times and widespread frustration. "The gap between assurances and actual delivery is eroding public trust and customers are venting their anger on distributors, leading to frequent disputes, even though we not at fault," he said.