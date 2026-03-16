LPG supply stable despite ‘somewhat difficult phase’: Petroleum Ministry

The Union government on Monday urged consumers not to panic over LPG supplies and warned against hoarding and black marketing, saying adequate measures are in place to ensure smooth distribution across the country.
Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said state governments and local administrations have been asked to closely monitor the situation and prevent irregularities in LPG distribution.
“In the present situation, when we are facing a somewhat difficult phase regarding LPG supply, the role of state governments and local administrations becomes very important, particularly in preventing hoarding and black marketing,” she said.
Sharma said control rooms have been established in almost all states and several meetings are being held at the state level to monitor the situation. Raids are also being conducted, while oil marketing companies have activated teams to carry out inspections.
According to her, surprise inspections have already been conducted at nearly 1,100 locations, including LPG distributors and retail outlets.
The government has also requested consumers who have both piped natural gas (PNG) and LPG connections to voluntarily surrender their LPG connection if they can rely on PNG.
Sharma appealed to consumers to opt for online booking of LPG cylinders, assuring that cylinders will be delivered at their doorstep and there is no need to visit distributors in person. She also urged people to avoid rumours and refrain from panic booking.
She added that all refineries are operating at full capacity, petrol pumps are functioning normally and no dry-outs have been reported anywhere. Natural gas supply to CNG and PNG customers is being maintained at 100 per cent, including CNG for vehicles.
Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said an LPG carrier from the Persian Gulf is expected to arrive in India later in the day.
“I will start with the Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is heading towards India. It is expected to arrive today around 5 pm, maybe an hour later. Prior to its arrival, all arrangements, including documentation and priority berthing, have been made at the port,” he said.
The ministry is also encouraging commercial LPG consumers to shift to PNG connections wherever possible. To promote PNG usage, some companies have announced incentives, including free gas worth Rs 500 for new domestic PNG consumers who get connected before March 31 and begin purchasing gas.