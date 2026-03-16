LPG supply stable despite ‘somewhat difficult phase’: Petroleum Ministry

The Union government on Monday urged consumers not to panic over LPG supplies and warned against hoarding and black marketing, saying adequate measures are in place to ensure smooth distribution across the country.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said state governments and local administrations have been asked to closely monitor the situation and prevent irregularities in LPG distribution.

“In the present situation, when we are facing a somewhat difficult phase regarding LPG supply, the role of state governments and local administrations becomes very important, particularly in preventing hoarding and black marketing,” she said.

Sharma said control rooms have been established in almost all states and several meetings are being held at the state level to monitor the situation. Raids are also being conducted, while oil marketing companies have activated teams to carry out inspections.

According to her, surprise inspections have already been conducted at nearly 1,100 locations, including LPG distributors and retail outlets.

The government has also requested consumers who have both piped natural gas (PNG) and LPG connections to voluntarily surrender their LPG connection if they can rely on PNG.