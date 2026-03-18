Arohan to file for Rs 1,500 crore IPO by month-end

MUMBAI: Despite the jittery markets, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution (MFI) Arohan Financial Services is set to hit the capital markets with a Rs 1,500-crore issue and will be filing the papers with the regulator Sebi by the end of the month.

Arohan will be the sixth publicly traded MFI in the country after CreditAccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Satin Creditcare Network, Fusion Finance,and Muthoot Microfin.

Arohan, which is among the top 10 MFIs in terms of market reach and AUM, is looking to strengthen its capital base and support market expansion as the microfinance industry comes out of one of the worst periods in its history.

“We are in the process of preparing the DRHP. We hope to file the document by the end of this month. We hope to complete the listing process in the first quarter of next fiscal,” Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director of the company, told TNIE.

He further said the issue will comprise Rs 700-800 crore in fresh issue and the rest will be an offer-for-sale by the external investors. The main promoter Aavishkaar group, which is into impact investing and holds around 25%, will not participate in the OFS.

The company has already appointed merchant bankers, he added.

The Aavishkaar group supports Arohan as a technology-led financial inclusion platform, with investments routed through Aavishkaar Venture Management Services and Intellectual Capital Advisory Services, which collectively own around 25% of the MFI.

The other key investors include the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tano Capital, and ASK Financial Holdings, TIAA-Nuveen, Triodos Bank, Maj Invest, and FMO, Nambiar said.