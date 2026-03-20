Stock markets rebound in early trade after sharp fall in previous session

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after facing massive drubbing in the previous session, driven by mild cooling in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 976.77 points to 75,184.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 301.7 points to 23,303.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and NTPC were among the major gainers.

HDFC Bank emerged as the only laggard.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.63 per cent to USD 106.9 per barrel.

"Today there is potential for the market to move up since hope of de-escalation is back. Israel PM's remarks yesterday indicated that there won't be further attacks on Iran's oil and gas infrastructure.

This has cooled the Brent crude to USD 106 from the peak of USD 118 yesterday," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.