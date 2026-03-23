Former Air India Express MD&CEO Aloke Singh boards IndiGo as Chief Strategy Officer

The Board of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Monday approved and announced the appointment of Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer. The announcement comes two weeks after Pieter Elbers stepped down as CEO of the airline with immediate effect.

Singh brings over three decades of aviation industry experience. More recently, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express. He has previously held senior leadership positions, including in the Strategy domain, at Air India and Oman Air.

In this role, Singh will lead IndiGo's long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape, said the airline in a statement.

It added that he will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said, "Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth. His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth. For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive."

Commenting on his appointment Singh said, "Having redefined India's domestic and short- haul international aviation landscape, IndiGo is taking its ambitions global. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to sharpen our strategic direction, double down on operational excellence and deepen and broaden our markets."