Iran war: India among worst hit, GDP may drop 4% if conflict drags on, says Moody’s Analytics

MUMBAI: India may face one of the steepest economic setbacks in the Asia-Pacific region if the ongoing Middle East conflict drags on, with growth potentially dropping by nearly 4% from its baseline trajectory, a foreign agency has warned citing the country’s heavy dependence on West Asian oil and gas to meet its energy needs.

In a note, Moody’s Analytics, an arm of rating agency Moody’s, said Monday that the economy may drop as much as 4% if the Iran war continues for long and energy supplies remain crippled.

The parent Moody’s had forecast a 7.5% growth for the country for calendar year 2026 but that was before the war began that has completely crippled energy supplies. The country imports as much as 85% of its oil demand and 60% of gas demand, half of which come from the Strait of Hormuz alone, which has been shut since the war began on February 28.

The assessment places the country among the most exposed major economies in the region, alongside South Korea and China, as rising geopolitical tensions threaten to disrupt energy supplies and push up commodity prices.

As energy prices surge -- the Indian crude basket has gone past $156.6 a barrel as of Friday last, up from $69 on February 27 -- the impact is expected to ripple through the economy, raising inflation, widening trade deficits, and weighing on consumption.