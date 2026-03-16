Why the timing of the war against Iran is exceptionally brutal for India

Predictably, markets are getting ratty with every decimal point change in oil prices. Even as India attempts to duck and dodge along with everyone else, the war and the Middle East conflict sent bulls underground, wiping out an estimated Rs 33 lakh crore worth market capitalisation in just one fortnight.

The Gulf economies account for only 2-3% of global GDP, which means, even a severe regional downturn should have a limited impact on world output. For instance, during the 12-day war last June, Israel's economy contracted by 1% in Q2, according to the OECD, though the rest of the world didn't feel the pinch. However, a prolonged conflict now will translate to a direct and deeper impact on both Israel and Iran.

What's worrying economists is how this war can indirectly have the global economy in a chokehold. It's the cascading economic fallout that could radiate beyond the Gulf, disrupting market access and supply chains, particularly, for import-dependent Asian economies. And even though the oil price shock is global, the pain gets unevenly distributed, again among Asian countries.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the US imports relatively little oil through Hormuz, so its Asian peers bear an overwhelming share of the burden that's been created. More than 80% of oil and LNG shipped through the strait in 2024 went to Asian markets, with China, India, Japan and South Korea being the primary destinations. Japan relies on the Middle East for about 90% of its crude oil imports, most of which passes through Hormuz. South Korea gets about 70% of its crude from the Middle East, and routes more than 95% of that through Hormuz. LNG prices in Asia have surged, and South Korea has already moved to activate a $68 billion market-stabilization programme in response to war-reated volatility.

Apart from oil supplies, trade from the Middle East has significant ramifications too. For instance, Qatar produces about 40% of the world's helium, which is used in the production of semiconductor chips. It also produces ammonia and nitrogen, key ingredients in many synthetic fertilizer products. The conflict is driving up energy and fertilizer prices, which could threaten food security and will be evident in the coming weeks.

As the World Economic Forum noted, the energy disruption is the only visible layer. The ripple effects have stretched from semiconductor fabs in Taiwan, China, to farms in Brazil and steel mills in South Korea. The fertilizer shock is potentially more devastating, as the Gulf is a major artery for urea, ammonia, sulfur, and other fertilizer inputs, and conflict-related disruption has already tightened supply. Urea prices shot up by 30% over the past month, while soybean oil prices hit their highest level in over two years. It concluded that every additional week of disruption makes recovery harder and expensive.

Historically, every major oil shock has generated a policy response proportional to the pain it inflicts. If the 1973 oil embargo accelerated France's nuclear programme, the 1979 Iranian revolution drove Japan's aggressive energy-efficiency push. India, with thinner reserves, stands vulnerable to a prolonged disruption as higher prices feed directly into everyday expenses of individuals and businesses. Above all, it'll test RBI's resolve to fight the inflation monster without affecting growth.