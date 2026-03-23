Markets shoot higher and oil futures sink after Trump announces progress with Iran, halt on bombing

Wall Street shot higher and global oil futures tumbled on Monday after President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz and said the U.S. would hold off on strikes against Iranian power plants and other energy infrastructure for five days.

Trump's post on social media about the strikes came as the war with Iran enters its fourth week. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 2.6% before the opening bell. Oil prices also immediately reversed course, sinking as much as 10%. Benchmark U.S. crude slid $8.23 to $90 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, tumbled $9.02 to $103.17 a barrel.

Global shares dipped Monday across the board, as oil prices continued to climb after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments dashed hopes for an early end to the war in Iran.

France’s CAC 40 lost 1.5% in early trading to 7,548.83, while Germany’s DAX dove 2.0% to 21,944.26. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.7% to 9,754.80. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.5% at 45,659.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% to 6,515.25.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3.5% to finish at 51,515.49. In Taiwan, the Taiex shed 2.5% to 32,722.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 8,365.90. South Korea’s Kospi dove 6.5% to 5,405.75. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 3.5% to 24,382.47, while the Shanghai Composite declined 3.6% to 3,813.28.