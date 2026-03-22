LIVE | West Asia Conflict | Iran says attacks on energy sites will trigger 'irreversible destruction' across Gulf and Hormuz shutdown

Over three weeks into the conflict, Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 15 people in Israel and injured many more, including around 200 in overnight attacks near a nuclear facility in the south, but public support for the war remains strong, according to the Guardian.

Polling by the Israel Democracy Institute shows more than 90% of Jewish Israelis back the decision to launch the new conflict. Despite air raid sirens, school closures, cancelled flights, and warnings that the campaign could last weeks, over half of those surveyed want the US and Israel to continue bombing Iran until its government falls.

Even opposition politicians have largely put aside election campaigning for parliamentary elections scheduled this autumn, rallying behind the attacks in an almost unanimous display of national unity.