LIVE | West Asia Conflict | Iran says attacks on energy sites will trigger 'irreversible destruction' across Gulf and Hormuz shutdown

The United States and Iran escalated threats on Sunday as the Middle East war entered its fourth week, putting lives and livelihoods at risk across the region. Iran warned that the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil and other exports, could be “completely closed” if the US attacks its power plants, following President Donald Trump’s 48-hour deadline to reopen the waterway.
Israeli communities near a secretive nuclear site were struck by Iranian missiles late Saturday, wounding scores, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “miracle” no one was killed. Netanyahu said Israel and the US were advancing toward their war objectives, which include curbing Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and weakening its regional influence.
The conflict, launched on February 28, has killed over 2,000 people, disrupted the global economy, and pushed oil prices higher. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed an airstrike that killed a man in northern Israel, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described Israeli attacks on bridges in the south as a “prelude to a ground invasion.”