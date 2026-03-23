Israel army confirms own artillery fire killed civilian on northern border

The Israeli military on Monday said its own artillery fire killed an Israeli civilian a day earlier near the northern border with Lebanon, where its forces are fighting Hezbollah.

After opening an investigation, the military said "the initial findings suggest that the Israeli civilian was killed by IDF artillery fire conducted to support IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon".

"Several severe issues and operational errors took place during the incident, including both the planning and execution of the fire," it added.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group said it attacked soldiers in northern Israel's Misgav Am on Sunday, where first responders said rocket fire from Lebanon killed one person.