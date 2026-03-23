Russia calls for 'political' settlement over Iran as Trump says US talking to Tehran

Russia on Monday called for a "political and diplomatic" settlement to the West Asia war just as US President Donald Trump revealed Washington and Tehran had held talks on ending the conflict.

Trump said Monday the two sides had, over the last two days, held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities."

Trump also said he had ordered a halt to threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, after earlier issuing an ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has remained effectively closed since the start of the war sparked on February 28 by US-Israeli bombardment of Iran.

In a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov urged an "immediate cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran," the Russian foreign ministry said in a readout of the call.

There was no mention of US-Iran talks -- which have not been confirmed by Tehran -- in the Russian statement.