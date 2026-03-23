Sensex, Nifty decline 2 per cent each as West Asia tensions escalate; investors lose Rs 8 lakh crore within minutes

India’s equity market fell sharply again on Monday as tensions in West Asia showed no signs of de-escalation. In early morning deals, the BSE Sensex nosedived more than 1,550 points, or over 2%, to 72,977, while the NSE Nifty50 plunged nearly 500 points, or over 2%, to 22,634.

Investors lost a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore within minutes, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 421 lakh crore from Rs 429 lakh crore on Friday.

The fresh fall is attributed to geopolitical tensions worsening over the weekend, as US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum warning of strikes on Iran’s power grid unless Tehran restores access to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with threats to target critical infrastructure across West Asia if the US attacks its power plants.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, has disrupted shipments via the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial chokepoint that handles about 20% of global oil supply, 40% of India’s oil imports, and one-third of the global liquefied natural gas trade. This disruption has led to a sharp surge in crude oil and gas prices, with Brent crude trading between $110 and $115 per barrel.

Higher oil prices are likely to translate into increased inflation in the coming months, putting pressure on currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment. The decline in the Indian market also mirrored global trends, with Japan's Nikkei 225, China’s Shanghai Composite, and South Korea's Kospi falling between 2% and 6% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rupee plummeted 18 paise to a record low of 93.8925 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid concerns that oil prices may rise further. Relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has continued to add pressure on both the currency and the equity market.