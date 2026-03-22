Iran threatens Middle East infrastructure after Trump ultimatum

But Iran's military operational command responded that if the country's facilities were hit, "all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US" in the region would be targeted.

Tehran's defiance comes after it retaliated for an attack on its nuclear site at Natanz with two direct hits on southern Israel.

Slipping past the country's air defences, the missiles crashed into the towns of Dimona, which hosts a nuclear facility, and Arad, wounding more than 100 people.

Israel said it launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday in response.

But Trump turned his attention to the blockaded strait, which typically carries a fifth of the global crude oil trade.

The standoff has rattled markets and sent oil prices soaring, with North Sea Brent crude now trading above $105 a barrel, as concerns grow about the long-term consequences for the global economy.

Trump has slammed NATO allies as "cowards" and urged them to secure the strait.

A total of 22 countries -- including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE and Bahrain -- condemned on Saturday the "de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces"

As thousands more American Marines head to the Middle East, US Central Command said bunker-busting bombs were dropped on an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.