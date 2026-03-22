Trump's mixed messages on Iran: 'Winding down' the war and easing sanctions but adding more troops

'Winding down' the war

After another rough day in the financial markets, Trump said Friday afternoon on his social media network: "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East."

Trump contended the U.S. has adequately degraded Iranian naval, missile and industrial capacity and prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The Republican president then suggested the U.S. could pull out of the conflict without stabilizing the Strait of Hormuz, the channel through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply travels. The strait has been ravaged by Iranian missile, drone and mine attacks during the war.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" Trump wrote. But, in another contradiction, he said the U.S. would help if asked, "but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated."

While oil that traverses the strait is usually bound for Asia and other places rather than North America, the chaos still affects the United States. Oil is bought and sold globally, so a shortage in oil for Asian countries leads to bidding up prices on oil sold to companies in America, too.

That fact, coupled with an Israeli strike on Iran's gas fields and an Iranian retaliation that crippled a major terminal to ship liquefied natural gas from Qatar, helped tank U.S. equity markets Friday, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.5%. There also was a sharp increase in U.S. fuel prices.

Trump's concern about the persistent blockage of the strait erupted Saturday night when the president posted on social media that he'd "hit and obliterate" Iran's power plants unless the country opens the strait within 48 hours. The threat against Iran's civilian infrastructure was yet another escalation.