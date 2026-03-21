US claims Iran’s Hormuz threat 'degraded' as 22 nations express 'readiness' to secure strait

The US military said on Saturday that Iran's ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz has been "degraded" by the bombing this week of an underground facility where it stored cruise missiles and other weaponry.

Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world's oil and gas normally flows, and the numerous attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in West Asia, have sent energy prices soaring.

Meanwhile, 22 countries on Saturday said they would contribute to efforts ensuring safe passage in the strait, condemning Iran's closure of the vital waterway.

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," said the 22 countries, mostly European but also including the UAE and Bahrain.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," they said in a joint statement.

"We call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations," they added.

With Iran mostly closing off the strait, the US military has brought out some of the heaviest bombs in its arsenal to penetrate adjacent missile sites.