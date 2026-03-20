US military deploys thousands more for Iran war as Trump calls NATO allies 'cowards'

The United States military is deploying three more warships and about 2,500 Marines to West Asia, where there is no end in sight to the war despite three weeks of US and Israeli air strikes that have decimated Iran’s military and leadership.

With the deployment, thousands of Marines and sailors are heading to the region, days after the US military redirected another group of amphibious assault ships carrying Marines from the Pacific.

One US official confirmed that the USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, along with about 2,500 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are bound for the Middle East from their home port of San Diego. Two other US officials confirmed the ships were deploying, without saying where they were headed. All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

Last week, US officials also confirmed that the Japan-based USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit were ordered to the Middle East, shifting them from exercises near Taiwan.

Earlier this week, the USS Tripoli and another amphibious assault ship, the USS New Orleans, were spotted sailing west of Malaysia in publicly available satellite imagery.

The two Marine Expeditionary Units will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region, where the United States is engaged in a war with Iran. The US military says it has about 50,000 troops in the region.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s plans for the additional troops, and reports that the administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island, a White House official said that Trump has said he has “no plans” to send troops into Iran, but retains all options and does not broadcast his military strategy.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the US military could “take out Kharg Island at any time.”