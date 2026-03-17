Trump calls NATO ‘foolish’ over Hormuz snub, says US needs ‘no help’ in Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at "foolish" NATO over Iran, saying the United States needs no help after allies rebuffed his calls to join efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said most US allies had rejected his push to escort ships through the crucial waterway, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying his country would "never" do so until the situation was calmer.

"I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," Trump told reporters as he hosted Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office.

"I've long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this was a great test."

But Trump insisted that Washington was ready to go it alone against Iran, saying that even NATO allies had agreed that the Islamic republic needed to be confronted over its nuclear program.

"We don't need too much help. We don't need any help," Trump said.