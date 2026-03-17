PM Modi, UAE President call for safe Hormuz passage as West Asia tensions rise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with both leaders emphasising the need to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The call comes against the backdrop of heightened regional instability, which has disrupted critical maritime routes and raised concerns over global energy security. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, is crucial for India’s energy imports as well as international trade flows.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia.”