PM Modi, UAE President call for safe Hormuz passage as West Asia tensions rise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with both leaders emphasising the need to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
The call comes against the backdrop of heightened regional instability, which has disrupted critical maritime routes and raised concerns over global energy security. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, is crucial for India’s energy imports as well as international trade flows.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia.”
Reaffirming India’s position on recent attacks in the region, Modi said, “Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.”
The two leaders also underlined the strategic importance of maritime stability at a time when the ongoing war has pushed up global oil prices and triggered fears of supply disruptions.
“We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” Modi said, signalling convergence between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi on safeguarding critical sea lanes.
Both sides also committed to working towards de-escalation and restoring regional stability. “We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” the prime minister said.