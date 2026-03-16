India says no bilateral talks with US on naval deployment in Strait of Hormuz

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier told the Financial Times that India does not have a “blanket arrangement” with Iran for the passage of Indian-flagged ships, while talks with Tehran on safe transit are “ongoing” and “yielding results.”

“India has and continues to call for de-escalation, for exercise of restraint and for countries to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy so that there can be an early end to this conflict. We have also said that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” Jaiswal reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy had deployed warships to escort Indian-flagged vessels in coordination with the navies of other countries.

The MEA spokesperson said Jaishankar had travelled to Brussels for meetings with European Union counterparts, where developments in West Asia are expected to be “high on the agenda.” He added, “All issues of importance will be discussed – we have a large diaspora to take care of, we also have a responsibility on the side of energy security…for our people.”

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said he had no information on when 22 Indian-flagged vessels currently located to the west of the Strait in the Persian Gulf would be able to sail home. He confirmed that all 611 Indian seafarers on these vessels, including six LPG carriers, one LNG carrier, and four crude oil tankers, are safe.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday. Shivalik reached Indian shores on Monday evening.