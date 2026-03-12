PM Modi speaks to Iranian President; discusses 'serious' situation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the “serious situation” unfolding in West Asia amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region and the loss of civilian lives, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Prime Minister told the Iranian President that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said in a post on X.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.