PM Modi speaks to Iranian President; discusses 'serious' situation in West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the “serious situation” unfolding in West Asia amid the ongoing regional conflict.
Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region and the loss of civilian lives, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.
The Prime Minister told the Iranian President that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities.
“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said in a post on X.
“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.
According to an official statement, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on the recent developments in the region. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.
This is the first direct conversation between the leaders of India and Iran since the conflict in West Asia began following coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.
The phone call comes at a time when tensions in the region have disrupted global energy supplies. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route through which a large share of the world’s crude oil and natural gas shipments pass and a significant portion of India’s energy imports move.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the evolving situation and ensure the safety of Indian interests in the region.
Prime Minister Modi has held conversations with several West Asian leaders over the past 10 days, including those from Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and Qatar. During these interactions, he expressed concern over the attacks in the region and reiterated the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.