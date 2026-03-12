First India-bound tanker since Iran-US conflict reaches Mumbai after crossing Strait of Hormuz

A Liberia-flagged tanker, Shenlong Suezmax, carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began.

According to an ANI report, the tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9, ANI reported. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship’s identity, position, speed and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul in eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours.