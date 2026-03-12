Indian national killed after Iranian attack on US oil tanker near Basra coast; embassy says crew evacuated

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq after an Iranian “suicide” boat targeted the vessel inside Iraqi territorial waters, according to sources.

The tanker, Safesea Vishnu, which is owned by a US company and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was attacked near the Khor Al Zubair Port in southern Iraq.

The vessel was struck by an Iranian unmanned or suicide boat during the incident.

One Indian crew member was killed in the attack. Authorities have not yet publicly released the identity of the victim. The remaining 27 crew members and personnel on board were safely rescued and have been transported to Basra for further assistance and evaluation.

The Indian embassy in Iraq, confirming the death, said 15 other Indian crew members onboard the ship were evacuated.

"On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life," the Indian embassy in Iraq said on social media.

"The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place," it said.

The embassy said it is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance to them. The mission extended its "deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member.