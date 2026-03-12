Jaishankar held three talks with Iran FM on energy security; ‘premature to say anything more’, says MEA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held three conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister in recent days, discussing the safety of shipping and India’s energy security amid the ongoing regional tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the latest conversation between the two leaders focused on maritime safety and energy supplies.
"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said.
The MEA spokesperson was responding to questions about reports that Iran had allowed oil shipments meant for India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Commenting on reports of two ships passing through the Strait, Jaiswal said he did not have much clarity on the matter but added that the government would provide a detailed update later in the evening.
Jaiswal also said India is assisting its nationals in Iran who wish to leave the country through land borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims...Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country. We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings. We've had several Indian nationals who have approached us and we have helped them to cross over into Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights back home. I would take this opportunity to advise all Indian nationals who desire to leave Iran via land borders. They should adhere to the advisory that our embassy has issued..." he said.