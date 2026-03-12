Jaishankar held three talks with Iran FM on energy security; ‘premature to say anything more’, says MEA

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the latest conversation between the two leaders focused on maritime safety and energy supplies.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to questions about reports that Iran had allowed oil shipments meant for India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Commenting on reports of two ships passing through the Strait, Jaiswal said he did not have much clarity on the matter but added that the government would provide a detailed update later in the evening.