US says India's purchase of Russian crude is stabilising global oil prices amid Hormuz crisis

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday credited India’s continued purchase of Russian crude with helping stabilise global oil prices as the West Asia conflict disrupts energy flows. His remarks came as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid growing concerns over energy security and supply disruptions caused by tensions in the region.

“India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world. The United States recognises ongoing purchases of Russian oil as part of this effort,” Gor said in a post on X, adding that India’s role as one of the world’s largest consumers and refiners makes cooperation between Washington and New Delhi critical for maintaining energy market stability.

The comments come at a time when the ongoing conflict has severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The conflict, which began on February 28 after strikes by United States and Israel on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Gulf targets hosting American assets, has now entered its twelfth day.

With tanker movement through the Strait severely curtailed, India has rapidly increased its purchases of Russian crude. Ship-tracking data from commodity analytics firm Kpler shows that India’s imports of Russian oil surged to around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first 11 days of March, significantly higher than the 800,000 to 1 million bpd expected before the crisis began. Trade sources say volumes could rise further if regular West Asian shipments remain stalled.

The surge in demand has also pushed up the price of Russia’s Urals crude at Russian ports. According to market data cited by traders, Urals was offered at around $76 per barrel on a free-on-board basis on Monday, compared with roughly $45 per barrel two weeks earlier, reflecting both supply disruptions and renewed demand from buyers seeking alternatives to Gulf crude.