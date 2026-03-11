LIVE | West Asia conflict: Two ships hit near Hormuz; Iran says Gulf banks, financial institutions are 'targets'

The West Asia conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, entered its 12th day as Tehran unleashed a wave of retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf states, and amid rising tensions over a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas trade passes.

DAY 12 | TOP DEVELOPMENTS

'Most intense' strikes: Iran retaliated with a wave of attacks on Israel and Gulf nations on Wednesday, including targeting a Saudi oilfield, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait. The IRGC said it had carried out its “most intense and heaviest” salvo, firing missiles for three hours at cities across Israel.

Cargo ship hit in Hormuz: An unknown projectile hit a cargo ship near the strategic Strait of Hormuz abutting Iran on Wednesday, causing a fire and forcing the crew to evacuate. A second container ship was hit off the coast of the UAE by an unidentified projectile.

Mojtaba 'safe and sound': Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite reported injuries, the son of Iran's president said on Telegram. State television had called Khamenei a "wounded veteran of the Ramadan war" but never specified his injury.

Protester 'enemies': Iranian protesters will be treated as enemies if they support Tehran's foes, the country's top police officer warned.

Iran's civilian sites targeted: Explosions rocked Tehran as Iran says US and Israeli forces have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country, and killed more than 1,300 civilians since the war began 11 days ago.

US hits Iranian mine-laying vessels: US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels, President Donald Trump said, warning Tehran of unprecedented military consequences if it targets the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel hits apartmet in Beirut: An Israeli strike hit an apartment in central Beirut, state media reported, the second targeting the heart of the Lebanese capital since the start of the latest war. Meanwhile, Iran accused Israel of killing four of its diplomats in a weekend strike on a seafront Beirut hotel in what it called a "terrorist attack."

G7 weighs oil reserve release: G7 leaders will meet by video conference later on Wednesday to discuss the war's economic consequences, particularly the "energy situation", as the IEA will decide on a proposal for its largest-ever oil reserve release.