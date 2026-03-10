Trump says Iranian mine-laying boats destroyed

WASHINGTON: US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, warning Tehran of unprecedented military consequences if it targets the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's comments came after Tehran vowed that no Gulf oil would pass through the key waterway, with oil prices remaining highly volatile over the virtual halt of shipping in the strait.

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

After several US media outlets said Iran had either started or was on the verge of mining the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had no reports that such action had begun.

But Trump warned: "If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.

"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!"