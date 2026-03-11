Iran launches new wave of attacks on Israel, Gulf nations as G7 weighs oil reserve release

Trump has said the US military could accompany tankers through the strait, but his administration acknowledged that a post by the energy secretary announcing a first such escort was untrue.

Early Wednesday, the UK maritime agency said a container ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates had been hit by an "unknown projectile," illustrating the ongoing risks to transport through the region.

With an eye on jittery markets, Trump on Monday said the war would be short, although his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, then said Tehran would be hit by unprecedented fire on Tuesday.

'Not seeking ceasefire'

The Israeli-US attacks came weeks after Iranian authorities ruthlessly crushed mass protests, although the United States and Israel say they are not necessarily seeking to topple the Islamic republic.

Iranian authorities warned against dissent at home, with the country's police chief saying protesters will be viewed and dealt with as "enemies".

"All our forces are also ready, with their hands on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution," said national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan in comments aired by IRIB.

Tehran also intensified its assault on targets in the region, with the government announcing it carried out its own "most intense and heaviest" salvo, firing missiles for three hours at cities across Israel.

AFP journalists heard air raid sirens and explosions in Jerusalem. Emergency services reported no immediate injuries, although Channel 12 said several people were hurt in Tel Aviv. New salvos were reported early on Wednesday, with no reports of injuries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they also fired on Bahrain and Iraqi Kurdistan, both of which have a heavy US presence, and also targeted a US air base in Kuwait, Iranian media said.

Kuwait said it had downed eight drones, without offering further details.

Drones and ballistic missiles were also intercepted elsewhere in the Gulf, including multiple drones heading to the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia, its defence ministry said.

Earlier, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former top commander in the elite Revolutionary Guards, said in an English-language post on X: "Certainly we aren't seeking a ceasefire."

"We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again," he added.

Seven US military personnel have been killed and about 140 injured since the start of the war, according to the Pentagon.