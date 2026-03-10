Iran rebuffs Trump, vows to fight on as IRGC warns of Gulf oil export blockade

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday his country would keep fighting as long as necessary, casting doubt on US President Donald Trump's insistence that the conflict would be over "soon."

The remarks from one of Iran's top leaders, who also ruled out negotiations with Washington, came as Tehran launched a new wave of attacks on US-allied Gulf nations hours after Trump's assurances of a swift end to the rapidly widening conflict.

In an interview Araghchi told PBS News "the firings continue, and we are prepared. We are well prepared to continue attacking them with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes."

And Araghchi effectively ruled out negotiations with Washington, saying Tehran had "a very bitter experience of talking with Americans."

Recalling previous US attacks during earlier negotiations, he said: "I don't think talking with Americans anymore would be on our agenda."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) also responded to Trump that they would "determine the end of the war."

IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said on Tuesday that Iranian forces will not allow the export of oil from the region to allies of the United States and Israel as long as the war continues. He said any change would take place based on the conditions of the conflict.

"The Iranian armed forces... will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," said Naini, according to a report from Iran's Tasnim news agency.