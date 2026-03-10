Iran rebuffs Trump, vows to fight on as IRGC warns of Gulf oil export blockade

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday his country would keep fighting as long as necessary, casting doubt on US President Donald Trump's insistence that the conflict would be over "soon."
The remarks from one of Iran's top leaders, who also ruled out negotiations with Washington, came as Tehran launched a new wave of attacks on US-allied Gulf nations hours after Trump's assurances of a swift end to the rapidly widening conflict.
In an interview Araghchi told PBS News "the firings continue, and we are prepared. We are well prepared to continue attacking them with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes."
And Araghchi effectively ruled out negotiations with Washington, saying Tehran had "a very bitter experience of talking with Americans."
Recalling previous US attacks during earlier negotiations, he said: "I don't think talking with Americans anymore would be on our agenda."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) also responded to Trump that they would "determine the end of the war."
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said on Tuesday that Iranian forces will not allow the export of oil from the region to allies of the United States and Israel as long as the war continues. He said any change would take place based on the conditions of the conflict.
"The Iranian armed forces... will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," said Naini, according to a report from Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Tehran's response comes after Trump told a news conference in Florida on Monday that the war "is going to be ended soon, and if it starts up again they'll be hit even harder", after telling US lawmakers that the campaign would be a "short-term excursion."
Trump's comments helped reverse the stock market slumps and oil price jumps of a day earlier, with markets in Tokyo and Seoul opening strongly, and oil prices down as much as five percent, a day after benchmark crude rocketed past $100 a barrel.
The US president also threatened an attack of "incalculable" size if Tehran blocks oil supplies. "We will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world, if they do anything."
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US interests across the region.
Shipping traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of the world's crude oil usually transits, has been severely disrupted.
Iranian forces have repeatedly targeted oil tankers passing through the strategic waterway since the war began.
Oil prices have since risen dramatically to over $100 per barrel -- the highest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 -- before reversing course Monday after US President Donald Trump said military operations would be ending soon.
"Their efforts to reduce and control the price of oil and gas will be temporary and fruitless," IRGC spokesman Naini said. "Trade in war conditions is hinged on security."
The Revolutionary Guards late on Monday urged countries to expel their US and Israeli ambassadors to gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Any Arab or European country that expels the Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will have complete freedom and authority to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow," the Guards said, as quoted by Iranian state TV.