Iran fires more drones at Gulf states as US President sends mixed messages

Iranian fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait early Tuesday as US President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that’s causing markets to swing.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said it has destroyed drones over the kingdom’s oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot some down in the county’s northern and southern areas.

Iran’s latest attacks on neighboring Gulf States come as Trump late Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion.”

"It's going to be ended soon, and if it starts up again they'll be hit even harder," Trump told a news conference in Florida, after telling lawmakers that the campaign would be a "short-term excursion."

Yet, hours later, he threatened in a post on social media that US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" the US President added.

Meanwhile, in an apparent response to Trump’s remarks published in Iranian state media, a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, Ali Mohammad Naini, said “Iran will determine when the war ends.”