Asian economies move to limit Mideast conflict's impact at home

Faced with soaring prices and disruptions to their oil and gas supplies, Asian countries heavily dependent on fossil fuels from the war-struck Gulf are moving to protect their domestic markets.

Here are some of the measures being considered to limit the war's impact:

South Korea eyes price caps

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said the manufacturing powerhouse, the world's eighth-largest consumer of crude oil, is moving towards instituting fuel price caps to alleviate pressure on the country's energy supply.

"We should swiftly introduce and decisively implement a price ceiling system for petroleum products that have recently seen excessive price increases," he told a Monday cabinet meeting.

His chief of staff said Friday the country had already secured the "emergency delivery" of four million barrels of crude oil from ports in the United Arab Emirates.

Vietnam moves to slash tariffs

Vietnam has prepared a draft decree that would slash import tax rates to zero on certain petroleum products in a bid to "stabilise the domestic market", its finance ministry has said.

Current tariffs of 10 percent on unleaded gasoline and seven percent on diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene would all be temporarily removed under the decree.

Japan may tap strategic stocks

According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, Tokyo is considering drawing on its national oil reserves to protect itself against possible prolonged supply disruptions -- a measure being demanded by the country's refiners.

The government said last week that Japan had stocks equivalent to 254 days of crude oil consumption -- including reserves held by the private sector -- and three weeks of liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption.