G7 to discuss releasing strategic oil reserves: French government source

Releasing strategic oil reserves in a bid to stabilise energy markets rocked by the Middle East crisis will be one option discussed at Monday's G7 finance ministers' meeting, a French government source said.

The Financial Times had reported earlier that G7 finance ministers were scheduled to discuss a joint release of strategic oil reserves coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

The French finance ministry said the meeting at 1:30 pm Paris time (1230 GMT) would "review the situation in the Gulf from an economic point of view" and the "events of recent days."

"The use of strategic reserves is an option being considered," the government source said.

France holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, which also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.