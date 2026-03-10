'Then who knows?': Trump says will waive some oil sanctions as Iran war roils markets

DORAL: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will waive some sanctions on oil to boost supply and bring down prices, due to market turmoil over war in the Middle East.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region have upended the world's energy and transport sectors, virtually halting activity in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

"We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," Trump told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also mentioned Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have sanctions on some countries. We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out ," Trump added .

Trump did not specify any country or provide details on which sanctions would be lifted. His comments came after speaking to the leader of Russia, one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters, while China is a key Russian trading partner and major oil importer.

Oil prices tanked and equities rallied on Tuesday following a wild day of swings that came after Trump said the US-Israel war on Iran would be ending earlier than thought. He said Washington could possibly keep sanctions lifted on the unspecified countries if the war came to an end.

"Then who knows? Maybe we won't have to put them on. There'll be so much peace," he added, repeating his statement that the United States is ready to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz waterway -- through which a fifth of global oil supplies usually pass.